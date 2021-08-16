SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

