SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.
GMAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.57.
NASDAQ GMAB opened at $46.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.68.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
