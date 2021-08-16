Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the July 15th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of SCMWY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

