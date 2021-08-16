Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 212,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 72.2% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 128,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 54,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 277.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 822,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,446,000 after purchasing an additional 604,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYF. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.21.

In related news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. 45,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,028,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

