Syscoin Achieves Market Cap of $134.89 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $134.89 million and $2.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded up 28% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.81 or 0.00393071 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 617,416,408 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

