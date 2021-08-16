Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) versus Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Critical Contrast

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) and Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Nevro shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and Nevro, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50 Nevro 0 7 7 0 2.50

Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.63%. Nevro has a consensus target price of $147.82, indicating a potential upside of 44.93%. Given Nevro’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nevro is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Nevro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tactile Systems Technology 6.72% 9.90% 7.07% Nevro -16.68% -18.29% -9.28%

Risk & Volatility

Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nevro has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tactile Systems Technology and Nevro’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 4.35 -$620,000.00 $0.48 85.79 Nevro $362.05 million 9.82 -$83.07 million ($2.47) -41.29

Tactile Systems Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nevro. Nevro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Nevro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems. In addition, the company provides HF10 Therapy, which delivers neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain based on available clinical evidence. It sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

