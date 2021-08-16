TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price traded down 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.20. 71,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,091,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Benchmark cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,882,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,644,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,767 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,229,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481,288 shares during the period. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,044,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,425 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

