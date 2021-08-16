Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates to address ophthalmic conditions. The company’s product candidate consist TP-03 which is in clinical stage. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Shares of TARS opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market cap of $534.51 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $43,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,868 shares of company stock worth $4,295,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 23,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

