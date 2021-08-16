TD Securities Boosts Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$49.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

AND has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$43.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.39. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

