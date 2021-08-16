TD Securities Trims Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Target Price to C$80.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.67.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up C$2.12 on Monday, hitting C$79.12. The company had a trading volume of 105,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,021. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of C$64.17 and a twelve month high of C$101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$73.98.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

