Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Techtronic Industries stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, trade power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

