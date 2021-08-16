Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the July 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Techtronic Industries stock opened at $107.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Recommended Story: Green Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.