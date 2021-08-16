Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Telstra in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Samuel now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TLSYY. UBS Group cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. New Street Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.41.

Telstra stock opened at $14.63 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Telstra has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

