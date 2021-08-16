Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,143 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 48,063 shares.The stock last traded at $20.63 and had previously closed at $20.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,015,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,047 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the period. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.