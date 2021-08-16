TerraKRW Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $37.25 million and $1,435.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,450,047,465 coins and its circulating supply is 43,449,318,357 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

