Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.84 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LECO. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 8.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,509,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 19.5% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.88 and a 52-week high of $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Vertical Research raised Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

