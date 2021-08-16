Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares during the period. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. 40 North Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $189,870,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth approximately $293,181,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF stock opened at $156.75 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. On average, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

