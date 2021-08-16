Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 110 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Woodward worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

In related news, Director Paul Donovan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hess bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $116.75 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.