Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Amedisys worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after buying an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Amedisys by 80.0% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 213,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,384,000 after buying an additional 94,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AMED stock opened at $180.62 on Monday. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.30 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

