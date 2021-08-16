TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sets New 1-Year High at $112.91

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $112.91 and last traded at $110.99, with a volume of 122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TFI International during the first quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the second quarter worth about $736,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

