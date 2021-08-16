The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $432.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will post sales of $432.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.42 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $423.20 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Aaron’s.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.88 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of AAN traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.80. 212,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,055. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02. The Aaron’s has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $908.31 million and a PE ratio of 9.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 134.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

