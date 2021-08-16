The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,726 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $234.46 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.