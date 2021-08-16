The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director Sells $90,820,000.00 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David M. Rubenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $48.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

