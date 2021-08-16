The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $7,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $2,013,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,436 shares of company stock valued at $25,253,793. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.01 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $33.79 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.22.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

