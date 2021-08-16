The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 141,213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chemours by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Denise Dignam sold 5,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $188,634.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,024. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of CC stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20. The Chemours Company has a 12-month low of $19.07 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 4.57%. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

