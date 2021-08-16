The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $16,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,693,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,648,000 after acquiring an additional 418,009 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,253,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,078 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after purchasing an additional 461,104 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,660,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,554,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after purchasing an additional 487,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $326.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.56.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $51,248,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total value of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $322.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.13.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

