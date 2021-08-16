The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Down 76.9% in July

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,464. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 17.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 46,643 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 190,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

