The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €134.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €128.00 ($150.59) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Rheinmetall in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.45 ($134.65).

Shares of Rheinmetall stock opened at €83.94 ($98.75) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €82.76. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.05.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

