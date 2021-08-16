The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Down 57.1% in July

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 57.1% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of CUBA stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
