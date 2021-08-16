The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) to report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). The Lovesac posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.81. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.45. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

In other news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $596,995.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $343,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,825 shares of company stock worth $3,764,500. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 174.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at $7,316,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,884,000 after acquiring an additional 101,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 13.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after acquiring an additional 92,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Lovesac by 77.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 84,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

