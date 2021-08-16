The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the July 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.35. The company had a trading volume of 30,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,934. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

