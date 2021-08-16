The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) is Courant Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Courant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. The Progressive makes up 12.6% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Courant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 55.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,639.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $96.74. The company had a trading volume of 164,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,094. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price target on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.92.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

