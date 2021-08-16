The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $52,846,382. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.82. 10,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,047. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $307.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

