The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Shyft Group Inc. is a specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets. The company’s business unit consist Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. It serves vocations, federal, state, and local government entities. The company operates principally in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas and Saltillo, Mexico. The Shyft Group Inc., formerly known as Spartan Motors Inc., is based in MI, United States. “

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $42.66 on Friday. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at $14,919,454.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,705,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.