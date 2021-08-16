The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Decreased by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,616,328 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 226,512 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 3.4% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $253,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,735. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

