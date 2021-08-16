The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Raised to $216.00

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $209.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $209.40.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney stock opened at $181.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,907,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 306.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,015,341 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $371,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,885 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.