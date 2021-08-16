The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.73.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.