THEKEY (TKY) Price Up 23.3% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $6.87 million and $124,189.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 23.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000710 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000801 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

