TheStreet Downgrades Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accuray from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $3.65 on Thursday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $340.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.14 and a beta of 1.86.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 4.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accuray will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 7,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 211.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

