thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

TKAMY stock opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. thyssenkrupp has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

