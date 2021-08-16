Tokes Market Capitalization Tops $1.41 Million (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. Tokes has a market cap of $1.41 million and $210.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokes has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokes coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokes alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001592 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001101 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

TKS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Tokes Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.