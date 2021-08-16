Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $53.05 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $53.05 million and approximately $7.59 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $50.45 or 0.00108009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00052334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.83 or 0.00134500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00157636 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,738.49 or 1.00057683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.70 or 0.00922033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.56 or 0.06978058 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,051,548 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

