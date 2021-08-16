Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.00 Million

Equities analysts expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report sales of $385.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.01. 10,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,365. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.36. Tower Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.