TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $160.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will announce $160.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.45 million. TowneBank posted sales of $192.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full-year sales of $663.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.13 million to $665.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $626.02 million, with estimates ranging from $625.08 million to $626.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 27.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $31.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 39.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,315,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,117,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,184,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,603,000 after acquiring an additional 312,122 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,830,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 46,384 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 75,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after acquiring an additional 67,547 shares during the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

