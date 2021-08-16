Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toyota Motor in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $4.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $181.34 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $185.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32. The company has a market capitalization of $253.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. FMR LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

