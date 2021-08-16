Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) Short Interest Update

Trans Global Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGGI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the July 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,813,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGGI opened at $0.00 on Monday. Trans Global Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get Trans Global Group alerts:

Trans Global Group Company Profile

Trans Global Group, Inc seeks to enter the cannabis business through its subsidiary Cannabis Consortium, Inc It plans to manufacture and sell cannabis and related products. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coconut Creek, FL.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Trans Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.