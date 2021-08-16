Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TPRKY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TPRKY opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95. Travis Perkins has a one year low of $22.06 and a one year high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

