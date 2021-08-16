Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trex by 8.9% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter valued at $818,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 14.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after purchasing an additional 799,475 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $107.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 1.47. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.32 and a 1 year high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

