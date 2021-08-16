Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) PT Raised to C$17.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TCNGF. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$16.30 to C$18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.11.

Shares of Tricon Residential stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

