Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.78.

Tricon Residential stock opened at C$16.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.75 and a one year high of C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.59.

In other Tricon Residential news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$63,843.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 325,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,235,179. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,444 shares of company stock worth $2,553,772.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

