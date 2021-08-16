Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,070 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Trimble comprises 3.0% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Trimble worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 10.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total transaction of $188,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,773 shares of company stock valued at $5,996,712. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.06. 75,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.78 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.