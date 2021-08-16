TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 285.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TTAC opened at $55.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.86. TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

